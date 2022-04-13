Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Taking stock of death and destruction as war rages on

Associated Press

A man mourned his 82-year-old mother, who died in a retirement home due to sorely deteriorated conditions in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where the mayor said 403 bodies had been found. (Image: AP)Nearby, as another funeral took place, a woman held one hand to her chest while clutching a portrait of Dmytro Stefienko, a 32-year-old civilian killed during the war, with the other. (Image: AP)Elsewhere in Bucha, forensic investigators investigating allegations of war crimes gathered at the site of a mass grave, a gold-domed church looming in the background. (Image: AP)Volunteers in white biohazard suits loaded bodies into a truck. (Image: AP)Meanwhile in Kharkiv, Ukrainian firefighters scrambled to put out fires after Russian shelling destroyed a culinary school near the city's airport. (Image: AP)Firefighters are seen through the destroyed window of an apartment as they work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Kharkiv. (Image: AP)Writing covers a wall and a door in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 12. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. They wrote the names of people who died during the Russian occupation of their village. (Image: AP)Valentina Saroyan sits in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)Carolina Fedorova, 3, sleeps inside a school that is being used as a shelter for people who fled the war, in Dnipro city, Ukraine on April 12. Carolina fled with her parents and four siblings from the city of Bahmud. (Image: AP)Relatives and friends stand by the coffins of Ukrainian servicemen Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, during a funeral ceremony in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, April 12. According to Ukrainian servicemen, these two were killed when a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7. (Image: AP)Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, to board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 12. Maria left the village of Dovhenke, south of Izyum, Kharkiv region. (Image: AP)Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Andriy Matviychuk, 37, who served as a territorial defence soldier, and was captured and killed by Russian army in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)Debris covers a bedroom damaged after a Russian attack destroyed a building across the street, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)A destroyed self-propelled artillery unit is seen on a road near Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)