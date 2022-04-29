English
    Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Russian missiles hit Kyiv

    Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on April 28 evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.

    Reuters
    April 29, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST
    Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on April 28 evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said. (Image: Reuters)
    Two Russian missiles struck Kyiv during a visit by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Image: Reuters)
    Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district. (Image: Reuters)
    The State Emergency Service, which referred to Russian shelling, said one blast damaged an unnamed facility while the other occurred in a residential building, which was nearby. Parts of the ground and first floors were destroyed by fire, it said in an online post. (Image: Reuters)
    Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack. (Image: Reuters)
    Reuters eyewitnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts in the city. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the officials' accounts of missile strikes. (Image: Reuters)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 05:26 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.