Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Russian missiles hit Kyiv

Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on April 28 evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said. (Image: Reuters)

Two Russian missiles struck Kyiv during a visit by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Image: Reuters)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district. (Image: Reuters)

The State Emergency Service, which referred to Russian shelling, said one blast damaged an unnamed facility while the other occurred in a residential building, which was nearby. Parts of the ground and first floors were destroyed by fire, it said in an online post. (Image: Reuters)

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack. (Image: Reuters)