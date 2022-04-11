Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Images show what survival looks like in Ukraine

Faith and grim determination are reflected in the April 10 images from Ukraine, ever since Russia’s full-invasion on February 24. For many, this is what survival looks like: maneuvering around an impact crater, searching through buildings turned inside-out, saying goodbye.
A man lights a candle during a Sunday service in an Orthodox church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv. (Image: AP)
A crane lifts the corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Image: AP)
Oleg, 56, mourns for his mother Inna, 86, killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv. (Image: AP)
A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region Ukraine. (Image: AP)
People board transportation during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
A door of a church is damaged from shrapnel following a Russian attack in the previous weeks, in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv. (Image: AP)