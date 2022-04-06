Russia-Ukraine Crisis | French artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Ukraine walls

AFP

Paris-based graffiti legend C215 puts the final touches on a blue and yellow portrait of a young girl on a Kyiv bus shelter, a colourful contrast with the badly damaged buildings nearby. C215 gives AFP a tour of his works, including one on a rusty signboard near the city's TV tower that was targeted in a deadly Russian missile strike on March 2 which killed five people. (Source: AFP)One of France's leading street artists, the man -- whose real name is Christian Guemy -- travelled to Ukraine to tag the country's walls with images of peace and innocence in a time of brutal war. (Source: AFP)After the Russian invasion, the one-time Banksy collaborator did a huge mural of the same girl in the colours of the Ukrainian flag covering the side of a Paris apartment block. But despite the dangers C215 felt he "had no choice" but to come to Ukraine itself, after meeting Ukrainians and wondering for several days what more he could do to help. (Source: AFP)This painting of a young girl with a headband of flowers is located next to a metro station and food market that were badly damaged by a Russian strike -- which he says shows Russia is deliberately targeting civilians. (Source: AFP)Another picture of a girl is stencilled on an abandoned tram near a checkpoint, painted in the same faded red and cream colours as the carriage. (Source: AFP)