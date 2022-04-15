Russia-Ukraine Crisis | 50 days of war in Ukraine

Reuters

Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24. (Image: Reuters)People wait in a traffic jam as they leave the city of Kharkiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 24. (Image: Reuters)Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25. (Image: Reuters)Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine February 26. (Image: Reuters)Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26. (Image: Reuters)Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27. (Image: Reuters)A woman fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine hugs a child at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28. (Image: Reuters)A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1. (Image: Reuters)An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 3. (Image: Reuters)Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 3. (Image: Reuters)A Ukrainian service member walks near a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4. (Image: Reuters)A man helps an elderly woman to run for cover after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 6. (Image: Reuters)A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from advancing Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8. (Image: Reuters)Olga hugs her boyfriend Vlodomyr as they say good bye prior to Vlodomyr’s deployment closer to the front line, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9. (Image: Reuters)Ukrainian soldiers walk past a monument of the city founder Duke de Richelieu, covered with sand bags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 10. (Image: Reuters)Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defence Forces train on weapons, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 11. (Image: Reuters)Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire on the drone as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 14. (Image: Reuters)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents flowers to Kateryna Vlasenko, a 16-year-old girl who was injured as she fled with her family from the town of Vorzel as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17. (Image: Reuters)Children play in front of a building damaged in fighting during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 23. (Image: Reuters)A firefighter works at a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 23. (Image: Reuters)A man walks past a fire after a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 25. (Image: Reuters)A Ukrainian serviceman hugs his mother Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin town, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine March 30. (Image: Reuters)A Ukrainian service member walks in a front of the Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 3. (Image: Reuters)A young man eats inside a subway car, as residents find shelter from shelling in a metro station, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: Reuters)A woman sits in front of a residential building damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, on a rainy day in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 13. (Image: Reuters)