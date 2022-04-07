Russia-Ukraine conflict | US sanctions target Putin’s daughters

In response to the Russia’s war on Ukraine, the United States has announced latest round of sanctions on Russia which includes two new targets – Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova – two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s with his former wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, who U.S. officials believe are hiding Putin’s wealth. (Image: Reuters)

Little is known publicly about Putin’s daughters, who have never confirmed publicly the Russian leader is their father, and he has refused to answer questions about them. According to Putin's official biography on the Kremlin's web site, his daughter Maria (left in image) was born in 1985 before the family moved to Dresden, where Putin served as a KGB agent. A second daughter, Katerina (right in image) was born the next year in Dresden. (File Image: Twitter & Reuters)

According to the details in the U.S. sanctions package announced on April 6, Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defense industry. (Source: Reuters)

Tikhonova is also a professional acrobatic rock and roll dancer, who has taken part in prestigious international competitions, according to those reports. Videos from those tournaments show Tikhonova, wearing glistering fitted costumes stepping onto her partner's hands and being catapulted into the air for flips and somersaults. (Source/File Image: AFP/Reuters)

Whereas, Maria Vorontsova leads government-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin toward genetics research, and are personally overseen by Putin, the United States said. (File Image: AFP)

A Reuters agency investigation from 2015 detailed the connections and influence Katerina holds in the next generation of Moscow’s elite. Katerina and her husband Kirill Shamalov, son of Nikolai Shamalov, a friend of Putin – together had corporate holding worth about $2 billion, in addition to other property and assets, according to the Reuters report. (Source: Reuters)