    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Sports world lets Ukrainian colours fly

    Hugs and banners with “peace” and “no war” slogans in support of Ukraine have invaded pitches following Russia’s attack on its western neighbour, reminding the world of the power of sports to unite during the bleakest of times

    Associated Press
    March 02, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    A hug. A banner. Two simple words written on a pair of shoes: "No war."
    A hug. A banner. Two simple words written on a pair of shoes: “No war.” (Image: AP)
    Players, fans and teams have not been shy about letting their support for Ukraine, its citizens and its athletes spill onto football fields, rugby pitches and basketball courts across the globe in the wake of Russia's invasion of its neighbor to the west.
    Players, fans and teams have not been shy about letting their support for Ukraine, its citizens and its athletes spill onto football fields, rugby pitches and basketball courts across the globe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour to the west. (Image: AP)
    The war has placed many of Ukraine's athletes directly in harm's way. It has drawn global condemnation for Russia and Belarus, and iced out most of those countries' skiers, skaters, soccer players and more from international competitions.
    The war has placed many of Ukraine’s athletes directly in harm’s way. It has drawn global condemnation for Russia and Belarus, and iced out most of those countries’ skiers, skaters, soccer players and more from international competitions. (Image: AP)
    With Ukraine in peril, players of all nationalities have draped themselves in the country's yellow-and-blue flag, donned shirts with the words "Stop War," and played in stadiums where scoreboards have posted messages condemning the war and signaling solidarity with Ukraine.
    With Ukraine in peril, players of all nationalities have draped themselves in the country’s yellow-and-blue flag, donned shirts with the words “Stop War,” and played in stadiums where scoreboards have posted messages condemning the war and signaling solidarity with Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    Associated Press photographer Gregory Bull took one of the first photos of this type, when Russia's Ilia Burov hugged Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko after both won freestyle skiing medals at the Olympics.
    Associated Press photographer Gregory Bull took one of the first photos of this type, when Russia’s Ilia Burov hugged Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abramenko after both won freestyle skiing medals at the Olympics. (Image: AP)
    As the action has moved away from Beijing, more moments have followed. AP photographers have captured these snapshots that remind the world about the power of sports to unite, especially during the bleakest of times.
    As the action has moved away from Beijing, more moments have followed. AP photographers have captured these snapshots that remind the world about the power of sports to unite, especially during the bleakest of times. (Image: AP)
    Spectators hold banners that reads 'Peace' ahead of an Italian Cup semifinal, first leg, soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, March 1.
    Spectators hold banners that read "Peace" ahead of an Italian Cup semifinal, first leg, soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, March 1. (Image: AP)
    A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, February 27.
    A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, February 27. (Image: AP)
    Teams take a minute of silence in support of Ukraine ahead of a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, February 26.
    Teams take a minute of silence in support of Ukraine ahead of a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, February 26. (Image: AP)
    At the start of the match, the players of both teams hold a Ukrainian flag with the inscription "Stop War. We against war." prior the Bundesliga soccer match between Greuther Fuerth and 1. FC Cologne in Fuerth, Germany, February 26.
    At the start of the match, the players of both teams hold a Ukrainian flag with the inscription "Stop War. We against war." It was a Bundesliga soccer match between Greuther Fuerth and 1. FC Cologne in Fuerth, Germany, February 26. (Image: AP)
    A screen shows support to Ukraine before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, February 26.
    A screen shows support to Ukraine before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, February 26. (Image: AP)
    Associated Press
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 01:57 pm

