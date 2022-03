A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood of Ukraine’s capital on March 15, igniting a huge fire and sparking frantic rescue efforts in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building. (Image: AP)

At least one person was killed and others were trapped inside the building, officials said. (Image: AP)

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the strikes were artillery strikes. (Image: AP)

They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the worst battles of the war. (Image: AP)

Flames shot out of the apartment building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. Smoke choked the air. (Image: AP)