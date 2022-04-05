Russia-Ukraine conflict | Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Satellite photographs released on April 4 appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town. (Source: Maxar Technologies/AFP)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on April 5, where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that he has called "war crimes" and "genocide". The speech, Zelensky's first to the body since Russia's invasion, comes after he made an emotional trip to Bucha, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops. (Source: AFP)

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple corpses after Russian troops withdrew. (Source: Maxar Technologies/AFP)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 4 visited the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv where dozens of corpses, some with their hands bound, were discovered after Russian forces withdrew. (Source: AFP)

Moscow has systematically denied responsibility for civilian deaths in the area, claiming images were "fakes" and that any killings came after Ukrainian forces entered Bucha. (Source: AFP)

But Maxar satellite images dated March 19 and March 21 show that multiple bodies were on Bucha's Yablonska street at that time. Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia. (Source: Maxar Technologies/AFP)

AFP photographers entered Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2 and directly confirmed the presence of some 20 bodies -- all in civilian clothing, some with their hands bound -- in scenes that have sparked global revulsion, and accusations of war crimes. (Source: AFP)