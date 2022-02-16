English
    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Russian troops leaving Crimea, ending drills

    Russia's Defence Ministry released video on February 16, which showed its military vehicles being transported out of Crimea.

    Associated Press
    February 16, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
    Russia's Defence Ministry released video on February 16, which showed its military vehicles being transported out of Crimea. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    The ministry said the equipment, which included armoured personnel carriers and tanks, were being moved out of Crimea by train after exercises had ended on the peninsula. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    The release of the footage comes as the US and NATO warn that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine still loomed. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on February 15 that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on February 15, Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Tags: #Russia #Russia drill in Crimea #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russian President Vladimir Putin #Slideshow #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 06:33 pm

