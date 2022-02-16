Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Russian troops leaving Crimea, ending drills

Russia's Defence Ministry released video on February 16, which showed its military vehicles being transported out of Crimea. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The ministry said the equipment, which included armoured personnel carriers and tanks, were being moved out of Crimea by train after exercises had ended on the peninsula. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The release of the footage comes as the US and NATO warn that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine still loomed. (Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)