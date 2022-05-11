Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Russian missiles strike Odesa

Firefighters battled blazes in Odesa until early hours of May 10 after Russian missiles pounded the Ukrainian port on May 9, the day President Vladimir Putin led celebrations in Moscow marking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
People walk at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, on May 10. (Image: Reuters)
First responders work at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
A site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling is pictured amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
A first responder works at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)