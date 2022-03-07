Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

Even as Russia announced a ceasefire starting March 7 morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings. (Source: AP)

Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7. The limited ceasefire announcement came a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling of cities in Ukraine’s centre, north and south. Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks on March 7. (Source: AP)

Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometres south of the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine’s General Staff said on March 7. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks. (Source: AP)

Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heating for three days. (Source: AP)