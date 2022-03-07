Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations amid heavy shelling Even as Russia announced a ceasefire starting March 7 morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings.
Associated Press
March 07, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
Even as Russia announced a ceasefire starting March 7 morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings. (Source: AP)
Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7. The limited ceasefire announcement came a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling of cities in Ukraine’s centre, north and south. Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks on March 7. (Source: AP)
Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometres south of the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine’s General Staff said on March 7. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks. (Source: AP)
Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heating for three days. (Source: AP)
The announcement follows two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, from which the International Committee of the Red Cross estimated 200,000 people were trying to flee. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the failure. The Russian task force said ceasefire and the opening of the corridors on March 7 was announced at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6. (Source: AP)