India has sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to war-torn Ukraine through Poland on March 1. The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying relief material from Hindon airbase near Delhi will reach Bucharest on March 2. Ukraine is facing major humanitarian crisis after Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. (Image: Twitter @PIBMumbai)

One C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force took off for Romania on March 2 carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians from Romania, who exited the conflict zone of Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on March 1 to review the efforts aimed at bringing back stranded Indians in Ukraine. (Image: Twitter @ANI)