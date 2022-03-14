Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Images capture widespread destruction

As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall on March 13, heads down on the bare ground. Another soldier dug a foxhole. (Image: AP)

In an Irpin park, a woman’s body lay amid downed trees and debris. Underground, many people sheltered in basements without electricity. (Image: AP)

Irpin is also where Russian troops on March 13 opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague. (Image: AP)

AP photographers captured scenes of devastation in Irpin and around Ukraine on March 13, the 18th day of the war. The shells of bombed-out buildings and a damaged kindergarten classroom in Kharkiv. Rubble in besieged Mariupol. Firefighters trying to douse flames in a ruined food storage facility in the capital, Kyiv. (Image: AP)

Since their invasion, Russian forces have struggled in their advance across Ukraine, and have besieged several cities, pummeling them with strikes and leading to a series of humanitarian crises. (Image: AP)

In a hospital in Brovary, a Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on March 13. The doctors and nurses working on people who were injured and lost limbs. (Image: AP)

Other images showed life for refugees in shelters in western Ukraine and in neighboring countries. A Ukrainian internally displaced boy worked on a puzzle inside a dorm in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, western Ukraine. (Image: AP)

Kate, who fled Ukraine, reads a story to her daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland. (Image: AP)

Residents prepare tea as they sit in a basement being used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)

A group of people, who fled Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. (Image: AP)

Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine. (Image: AP)