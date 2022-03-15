Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Art in support of Ukraine

A man looks at a mural in support of Ukraine by French street artist Kelu Abstract following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 14. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks past a mural in support of Ukraine by artist WOSKerski, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in London, Britain, March 14. (Image: Reuters)

A woman walks past graffiti in support of Ukraine outside the Abbey Road Studios, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in London, Britain, March 14. (Image: Reuters)

A woman walks past a mural in support of Ukraine by French street artist Emyart following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 14. (Image: Reuters)

Figures of anti-fascist activists from the Communist-era, part of "The Brotherly Mound Monument" are painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria, March 13. (Image: Reuters)

A mural by graffiti artist KAWU depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Harry Potter with Z on his forehead (instead of lightning bolt) symbolizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine is seen in Poznan, Poland March 9. (Image: Reuters)

A woman uses a phone in front of a stencil-graffiti with the image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russian invasion on Ukraine, in Podgorica, Montenegro March 8. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks next to a mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been vandalised with red spray paint and the word "Murderer" written above the original text reading: "Brother", following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 6. (Image: Reuters)

Winner Malik Harris shows support for Ukraine while performing his song 'Rockstars' at "Germany 12 Points", the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest in Berlin, Germany, March 4. (Image: Reuters)

A woman takes a picture of a mural of a weeping eye in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by artist MyDogSighs, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain March 2. (Image: Reuters)