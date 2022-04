Russia-Ukraine Conflict | A look at the ten largest refugee crises since 1960

Moneycontrol News

Russian invasion of Ukraine has created one of the largest refugee crises of recent times with close to 5 million Ukrainians having fled the country. A look at the ten largest refugee crises since 1960. (Image: News18 Creative)Syrian Civil War | 2011-Present | Number of refugee: 6.9 million (Image: News18 Creative)Afghan Civil Wars | 1989-1996 | Number of refugee: 6.3 million (Image: News18 Creative)Afghan-Soviet War | 1979-1989 | Number of refugee: 5.6 million (Image: News18 Creative)Venezuelan Economic/Political Turmoil | 2014-Present | Number of refugee: 5.1 million (Image: News18 Creative)Taliban Regime | 1996-2001 | Number of refugee: 3.8 million (Image: News18 Creative)Russia-Ukraine War | 2022 | Number of refugee: 4.9 million as of April 18 (Image: News18 Creative)Taliban Insurgency | 2022-2021 | Number of refugee: 3.1 million (Image: News18 Creative)Derg Regime | 1974-1991 | Number of refugee: 2.6 million (Image: News18 Creative)South Sudanese Civil War | 2013-2020 | Number of refugee: 2.5 million (Image: News18 Creative)US Occupation and Insurgency in Iraq | 2003-2012 | 2.3 million (Image: News18 Creative)