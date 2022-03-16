English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | A look at some of the weapons used in war

    On February 24, Russia launched an-out full invasion of Ukraine from land, sea and air, the largest military assault by one European state on another since World War Two. Russia shifted from strategic strikes against military targets using cruise missiles to a stalled ground attack and, currently, a broader siege of major cities, including bombardments using rocket artillery and cluster munitions, sometimes against residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. The United States and European nations have supplied Ukraine with a variety of hardware, including advanced weapons. Let’s take a look at some of the weapons being used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    9K720 Iskander is most likely Russia’s only SRBM in active service. (Image: News18 Creative)
    9K720 Iskander is most likely Russia’s only SRBM in active service. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kalibr, a land-attack cruise missile. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kalibr, a land-attack cruise missile. (Image: News18 Creative)
    S-300V, also known as the SA-23a Gladiator and the SA-23b Giant. (Image: News18 Creative)
    S-300V, also known as the SA-23a Gladiator and the SA-23b Giant. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW) is a shoulder-mounted weapon. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW) is a shoulder-mounted weapon. (Image: News18 Creative)
    FGM-148 Javelin, an portable anti-tank missile. (Image: News18 Creative)
    FGM-148 Javelin, an portable anti-tank missile. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle. (Image: News18 Creative)
    BM-21 is a multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). (Image: News18 Creative)
    BM-21 is a multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). (Image: News18 Creative)
    TOS-1 Buratino is a heavy flamethrower system. (Image: News18 Creative)
    TOS-1 Buratino is a heavy flamethrower system. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.