Russia-Ukraine Conflict | A look at some of the weapons used in war
On February 24, Russia launched an-out full invasion of Ukraine from land, sea and air, the largest military assault by one European state on another since World War Two. Russia shifted from strategic strikes against military targets using cruise missiles to a stalled ground attack and, currently, a broader siege of major cities, including bombardments using rocket artillery and cluster munitions, sometimes against residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. The United States and European nations have supplied Ukraine with a variety of hardware, including advanced weapons. Let’s take a look at some of the weapons being used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.