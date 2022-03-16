Russia-Ukraine Conflict | A look at some of the weapons used in war

9K720 Iskander is most likely Russia’s only SRBM in active service. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kalibr, a land-attack cruise missile. (Image: News18 Creative)

S-300V, also known as the SA-23a Gladiator and the SA-23b Giant. (Image: News18 Creative)

The next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW) is a shoulder-mounted weapon. (Image: News18 Creative)

FGM-148 Javelin, an portable anti-tank missile. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle. (Image: News18 Creative)

BM-21 is a multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). (Image: News18 Creative)