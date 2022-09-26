Russia supports India, Brazil for permanent membership in UNSC; here’s what you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Russia has voiced its support for India and Brazil as “worthy candidates” for permanent membership in the UN Security Council. A look at what the UNSC is and why India wants a permanent seat at the table. (Image: News18 Creative)United Nations Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It’s primarily responsible to maintain international peace and security. (Image: News18 Creative)According to UN rules, the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members each year, the members have to bag two-thirds majority to qualify for the seat. (Image: News18 Creative)In June 2022, Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland were elected to the UN Security Council as non-permanent members for the 2023-2024 term. (Image: News18 Creative)India has been elected as a non-permanent member of UNSC on eight occasions. (Image: News18 Creative)Beyond permanency itself, the veto power is the UN Charter’s most significant distinction between permanent and non-permanent members. (Image: News18 Creative)India had previously stated that it is to accept a permanent Security Council seat without using a veto for the first 15 years. (Image: News18 Creative)