 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Russia signals annexation of parts of Ukraine; a look at how Putin is raising the stakes in Ukraine war

Moneycontrol News
Sep 22, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

Russia paves way for formal annexation of parts it controls in Ukraine, as Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine announce their plan for a referendum.

(Image: News18 Creative)

Russia paves way for formal annexation of parts it controls in Ukraine, as Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine announce their plan for a referendum. Here's a look at what’s going on… (Image: News18 Creative) Four areas of Ukraine under Moscow’s control have announced plans for urgent referendums on joining Russia. The referendum would be held on September 23-27. According to news reports, people would be able to vote in person or remotely. (Image: News18 Creative) Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – just before the invasion on February 24. (Image: News18 Creative) A look at Russian-controlled territory before and after invasion of Ukraine. (Image: News18 Creative)
In recent weeks Ukrainian counterattack on Russian forces has intensified. Russian forces were forced to retreat from the Kharkiv region this month. (Image: News18 Creative) Experts believe that referendums could be to scare Ukraine – and its Western allies – into submission. (Image: News18 Creative) Russia’s nuclear doctrine allows the use of nuclear weapons of it faces an existential threat from nuclear or conventional weapons. (Image: News18 Creative) In 2014, the annexation of Crimea by Russia took place in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russian President Vladimir Putin #Slideshow #Ukraine #Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky #World News
first published: Sep 22, 2022 01:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.