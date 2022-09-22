Russia signals annexation of parts of Ukraine; a look at how Putin is raising the stakes in Ukraine war

Moneycontrol News

Russia paves way for formal annexation of parts it controls in Ukraine, as Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine announce their plan for a referendum. Here's a look at what’s going on… (Image: News18 Creative)Four areas of Ukraine under Moscow’s control have announced plans for urgent referendums on joining Russia. The referendum would be held on September 23-27. According to news reports, people would be able to vote in person or remotely. (Image: News18 Creative)Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – just before the invasion on February 24. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at Russian-controlled territory before and after invasion of Ukraine. (Image: News18 Creative)In recent weeks Ukrainian counterattack on Russian forces has intensified. Russian forces were forced to retreat from the Kharkiv region this month. (Image: News18 Creative)Experts believe that referendums could be to scare Ukraine – and its Western allies – into submission. (Image: News18 Creative)Russia’s nuclear doctrine allows the use of nuclear weapons of it faces an existential threat from nuclear or conventional weapons. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2014, the annexation of Crimea by Russia took place in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution. (Image: News18 Creative)