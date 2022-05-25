English
    Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east

    Russian forces waged an all-out assault on May 24 to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin eastern cities straddling a river, a battle that could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the industrial heartland of Donbas.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
    first published: May 25, 2022 03:12 pm
