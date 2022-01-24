MARKET NEWS

Rolls-Royce’s ‘Spirit of Innovation’ becomes the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft

The record-breaking aircraft is propelled by 400kW electric powertrain and the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace. The project is funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
Rolls-Royce recently announced that its ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft is officially world’s fastest all-electric aircraft, setting two world records which have been independently verified. (Image: Rolls Royce)
Rolls-Royce recently announced that its ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft is officially world’s fastest all-electric aircraft, setting two world records which have been independently verified. (Image: Rolls Royce)
On November 16, 2021, the aircraft reached a top speed of 555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) over 3 kilometres, smashing the existing record by 213.04 km/h (132mph). In further runs at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site, the aircraft achieved 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 kilometres – 292.8km/h (182 mph) faster than the previous record. Both records have been officially verified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the World Air Sports Federation that controls and certifies world aeronautical and astronautical records. (Image: Rolls Royce)
On November 16, 2021, the aircraft reached a top speed of 555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) over 3 kilometres, smashing the existing record by 213.04 km/h (132mph). In further runs at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site, the aircraft achieved 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 kilometres – 292.8km/h (182 mph) faster than the previous record. Both records have been officially verified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the World Air Sports Federation that controls and certifies world aeronautical and astronautical records. (Image: Rolls Royce)
During its record-breaking runs, the aircraft also clocked up a maximum top speed of 623km/h (387.4mph) making it the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle. (Image: Rolls Royce)
During its record-breaking runs, the aircraft also clocked up a maximum top speed of 623km/h (387.4mph) making it the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle. (Image: Rolls Royce)
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation is part of the UK Government-backed ACCEL or ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ project. (Image: Rolls Royce)
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation is part of the UK Government-backed ACCEL or ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ project. (Image: Rolls Royce)
The record-breaking aircraft is propelled by 400kW electric powertrain and the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace. The project is funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK. (Image: Rolls Royce)
The record-breaking aircraft is propelled by 400kW electric powertrain and the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace. The project is funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK. (Image: Rolls Royce)
Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said, “The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market. This is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea.” (Image: Rolls Royce)
Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said, “The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market. This is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea.” (Image: Rolls Royce)
The third record of our all-electric aircraft for the fastest time to climb to 3000 metres in a time of 202 seconds, breaking the current record by 60 seconds, is still going through the verification process. (Image: Rolls Royce)
The third record of our all-electric aircraft for the fastest time to climb to 3000 metres in a time of 202 seconds, breaking the current record by 60 seconds, is still going through the verification process. (Image: Rolls Royce)
