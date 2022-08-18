Rohingya Row: Who are the Rohingya people and what has caused them to flee Myanmar

Moneycontrol News

The United Nations Refugee Agency places them among the “the most vulnerable groups of the forcibly displaced”. Over the last few decades, lakhs of them have taken treacherous journeys to escape the country they were born in. rejected by their own people, the Rohingya are one of the largest stateless populations in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)The Rohingyas are an ethnic group from Myanmar, previously known as Burma. Most of them live in Rakhine State (formerly Arakan) on Myanmar’s western coast. They are considered “the most persecuted minority in the world” by the United Nations. (Image: News18 Creative)Rohingya people are primarily Muslim, a small number also identify as Hindu. The Rohingya speak Rohingya or Ruaingga, which is distinct to other dialects spoken throughout Myanmar. (Image: News18 Creative)Some key events in Myanmar’s history have impacted the Rohingya. Arakan State was conquered by the Burmese Empire in 1784. A small Muslim population lived in the state before this acquisition. In 1824, Britain conquered Burma and began to rule it as part of British India. (Image: News18 Creative)The name Rohingya was adopted by a group of the descendants of both Arakan State Muslims and later migrants to Burma. During WWII, Britain promised the Rohingya an autonomous state in exchange for their help against Japan, a promise they didn’t keep. (Image: News18 Creative)Things changed for the Rohingya people after the 1962 military coup. In 1974, the country’s Parliament passed the Emergency Immigration Act (which limited the rights of individuals seen as “foreigners” from Bangladesh, China and India). Later, authorities began confiscating Rohingyas’ national registration cards. They were only eligible for Foreign Registration Card which provided limited rights. (Image: News18 Creative)After the 1962 military coup in Myanmar, the Rohingya became victims of state-sponsored persecution. In recent decades, there have been various instances when Rohingya people were targeted by Myanmar’s military forces. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1978, Burmese authorities launched operation Dragon King, a large-scale crackdown targeted toward the Rohingya, in Rakhine state. Burmese military forces were accused of human rights abuses. A huge number of Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1982, Myanmar passed a citizenship law that denied the Rohingya people citizenship. New wave of anti-Rohingya violence began in 2012, forcing thousands of them to take dangerous sea journeys as they attempted to flee the country. (Image: News18 Creative)Today, they are considered illegal immigrants by Myanmar. Their children are denied birth certificates, they were excluded from the country’s census, there are also various restrictions on their movement, and strict regulations on birth control and marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)According to an HRW report, “The Burmese government still considers… that the migration which took place during this period (British rule) was illegal, and it is on this basis that they refuse citizenship to the majority of the majority of the Rohingya. The reality is that the Rohingya have had a well-established presence in the country since the twelfth century.” (Image: News18 Creative)