you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral

Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic.

Reuters
October 08, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
But with the rising tide of the Chao Phraya river this week came an unexpected opportunity. (Image: Reuters)
Instead of closing for the floods, Titiporn's eatery is making waves in Thailand, staying open for customers who are revelling in shin-deep dining, and the thrill of avoiding the rush of water set off as boats go by. (Image: Reuters)
Videos have gone viral on social media of customers sitting on drenched chairs, taking mouthfuls of food as long-tail boats buzz by, then moving out of the way as waves hit. (Image: Reuters)
About 30 northern and central provinces have been hit by flooding in recent weeks, raising levels of the famous river that flows through Bangkok. (Image: Reuters)
Titiporn's business was forced to close during COVID-19 lockdowns, but she's glad she decided to brave the floods. (Image: Reuters)
Customers cheer and laugh as their wooden stools are knocked over by the water that breaches the restaurant. (Image: Reuters)
It holds two sittings each day for diners to enjoy the experience when the water levels are highest. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #riverside restaurant #Slideshow #Thailand #World News
first published: Oct 8, 2021 03:38 pm

