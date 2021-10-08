Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral

Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

But with the rising tide of the river Chao Phraya this week came an unexpected opportunity. (Image: Reuters)

Instead of closing for the floods, Titiporn's eatery is making waves in Thailand, staying open for customers who are revelling in shin-deep dining, and the thrill of avoiding the rush of water set off as boats go by. (Image: Reuters)

Videos have gone viral on social media of customers sitting on drenched chairs, taking mouthfuls of food as long-tail boats buzz by, then moving out of the way as waves hit. (Image: Reuters)

About 30 northern and central provinces have been hit by flooding in recent weeks, raising levels of the famous river that flows through Bangkok. (Image: Reuters)

Titiporn's business was forced to close during the Covid-19 lockdowns, but she's glad she decided to brave the floods. (Image: Reuters)

Customers cheer and laugh as their wooden stools are knocked over by the water that breaches the restaurant. (Image: Reuters)