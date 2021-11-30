MARKET NEWS

Rivers of lava continue to pour from La Palma volcano

Red-hot molten rock continues to gush along the western flanks of the volcano, which has been erupting since September 19, and the pace of daily earth tremors is yet to slow down on the Spanish island of La Palma

Reuters
November 30, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
A general view of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that continues to erupt expelling lava and ash as seen from Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
A general view of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that continues to erupt expelling lava and ash as seen from Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The lava of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is approaching the houses of Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The lava of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is approaching the houses of Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, expelling lava and ash as seen from Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, expelling lava and ash as seen from Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The lava of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is approaching the houses of Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting in mid-September, attracting tourists. Early this month, lava reached the water near the popular surf spot on Los Guiress beach. (Image: Reuters)
Two tourists watch how the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel lava as seen from the Tajuya viewpoint on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Two tourists watch how the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel lava as seen from the Tajuya viewpoint on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt as seen from El Time viewpoint, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt as seen from El Time viewpoint, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial view of the lava of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the neighbourhood of La Laguna, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial view of the lava of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the neighbourhood of La Laguna, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel lava as seen from the Tajuya viewpoint on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel lava as seen from the Tajuya viewpoint on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
first published: Nov 30, 2021 03:28 pm

