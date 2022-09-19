English
    RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Catching a glimpse of the queen over the decades

    The monarch who died September 8 at age 96 was a source of fascination across the decades, across the globe. Photographs taken throughout her reign show the changing faces and fashions of the crowds who braved cold nights and hot days to see Elizabeth if only for a fleeting second.

    Associated Press
    September 19, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
    From a horde of people huddled on a chilly London sidewalk waiting to catch a glimpse of Princess Elizabeth on her way to marry the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, to a five-mile, 24-hour line of humanity waiting patiently to file past her coffin this week, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has always drawn huge crowds. (Image: AP)
    Untold millions must have seen her over her 70 globetrotting years on the throne. Schoolchildren hold up a homemade banner proclaiming “God Save the Queen” in Paris in 1972. (Image: AP)
    A sea of humanity packed lower Broadway during a whistle-stop visit to New York in 1957, to greet visiting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. (Image: AP)
    The monarch who died September 8 at age 96 was a source of fascination across the decades, across the globe. Photographs taken throughout her reign show the changing faces and fashions of the crowds who braved cold nights and hot days to see Elizabeth if only for a fleeting second. (Image: AP)
    Grace, left, and Anne wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, September 12, 2022. (Image: AP/Markus Schreiber)
    People wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral in London, September 14, 2022. (Image: AP/Andreea Alexandru)
    People try to take pictures from an adjacent platform of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Baker Street underground station in London, during a visit to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground, March 20, 2013. (Image: AP/Matt Dunham)
    People wave from a building on the river bank as a flotilla of 1,000 vessels passes on the River Thames to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. (Image: AP/Matt Dunhaml)
    People look out from a window as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to inspect an honour guard in St George's Square, Valletta, in Malta, November 23, 2005. (Image: AP/Matt Dunham)
    People gather to celebrate for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Day on Prothero Road, Fulham, in London, May 5, 1977. (Image: AP/Nancy Kaye)
    New York City policemen push against police stanchions at Park Avenue and 50th street, New York on October 21, 1957 in effort to contain crowd attempting to view Queen Elizabeth II as she drove to the hotel Waldorf-Astoria. (Image: AP)
    Huddled together on the pavement, opposite Westminster Abbey, London on November 20, 1947, these people made sure of their positions for the Royal procession for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. (Image: AP)
    People lined up to sleep outside Westminster Abbey, London before the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on November 19, 1947. (Image: AP)
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 12:23 pm
