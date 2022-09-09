RIP Queen Elizabeth II | A look at the late Queen’s royal residences

Moneycontrol News

Balmoral, the Scottish estate where Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last, is one of the six residences she called home during her 70-year reign. A look at the late Queen’s royal residences. (Image: News18 Creative)The iconic Buckingham Palace is the administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom. Originally known as Buckingham House, the building at the core of today’s palace was built for the Duke of Buckingham in 1703. It has a total of 775 rooms including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. (Image: News18 Creative)Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. The castle spans 13 acres and has a total of 1,000 rooms. It was the main residence of Queen Elizabeth II from 2011 to 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the official residence of the Monarchy in Scotland. Founded as a monastery in 1128, the palace has a close association with the history of Scotland. The late Queen spent one week in residence at Holyroodhouse at the beginning of each summer – an event known as “Holyrood Week” or “Royal Week”. (Image: News18 Creative)The castle where Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last. Balmoral, where the queen spent many weeks each summer, was her private property and not a part of the Crown Estate. The castle is built in the Scottish baronial style. This 11-bedroom estate is where the Queen got engaged to Prince Philip in 1946. (Image: News18 Creative)The Queen spent about two months each winter on the Sandringham Estate, including the anniversary of her father’s death and of her own accession. Garden House, a property on the Sandringham Estate, is now available for rent on Airbnb. (Image: News18 Creative)