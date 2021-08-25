MARKET NEWS

RIP Charlie Watts | A look at the life and work of the Rolling Stones drummer

Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died on August 24 at the age of 80. As musicians around the world mourn death of Charlie Watts, let’s know more about the legendary drummer who quietly anchored the Rolling Stones for five decades.

August 25, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
Watts quietly anchored the Rolling Stones for more than five decades, serving as their terrific rhythm section’s key component – a solid and understand drummer whose love of jazz found voice in nearly every one of his beats. He was brilliant in the way that he doubled up as the band’s graphic designer as well as their rhythmic linchpin. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the early life of Charlie Watts. (Image: News18 Creative)
Voted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in the July 2006 issue of Modern Drummer magazine, joining Ringo Starr, Keith Moon and other highly esteemed and influential drummers from the history of rock and jazz. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Rolling Stones never would have been crowned the World’s Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band without Watts. Here are five tracks that prove just that. (Image: News18 Creative)
Charlie Watts in his own words on Jazz and on Rock ‘n’ Roll. (Image: News18 Creative)
Charlie Watts in his own words on his brush with addiction and on Charlie Watts orchestra. (Image: News18 Creative)
Charlie Watts in his own words on his reserved unflashy style. (Image: News18 Creative)
The unflappable genius of Charlie Watts. (Image: News18 Creative)
