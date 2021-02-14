MARKET NEWS

Rio de Janeiro carnival cancelled for humans amid COVID-19, dogs steal the show

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian authorities cancelled the Rio de Janeiro Carnival festival, street parties and traditional parades at the Sambadrome. However, dogs had their day anyway with the “Blocao”, a word formed from “bloco” that refers to the traditional Carnival street parties and “cao” — dog in Portuguese.

Associated Press
February 14, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
Pet lovers from around the city gathered on Saturday for an annual event that draws dozens of humans with their furry, four-legged companions to compete for best costume. In this pic Francisca poses with her pet dog Eva during the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Dozens of costumed dogs joined their owners for a Carnival parade inside a private club in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood. Boquino, dressed in a clown costume, sits on stage peppered with confetti during the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
The parade normally takes place along Avenida Atlantica bordering Copacabana beach, but this year Rio´s mayor banned any public celebration. Cleo, dressed in a Snow White costume, attends the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Out on the parade floor were Boquino, a dog dressed in a clown costume and Cleo in a Snow White outfit, as well as a red-bedecked Sandy. Sandy, dressed in a costume, participates in the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
For many participants, the pet parade was an opportunity to leave confinement for a moment and regain some of the usual Carnival joy. Owners and their pets take part in the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Sofia, 11, kisses her pet dog Sandy at the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A woman sprinkles confetti on a dog as she waits for the start of the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Dogs and their owners take part in the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A dog takes part in the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Cleo, dressed in a Snow White costume, is held by her owner during the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 13. (PC-AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
TAGS: #Blocao #Covid-19 pandemic #Dog Parade #Recreio dos Bandeirantes #Rio de Janeiro #Rio de Janeiro Carnival #Sambadrome #Slideshow
first published: Feb 14, 2021 07:36 pm

