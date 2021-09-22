MARKET NEWS

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021 returns with first autumn showcase

The world-famous event by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which is scheduled from September 21 to September 26, should have been held in the spring but was delayed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
The world’s greatest flower show is being held for the first time ever in September with the usual cutting-edge garden design, fabulous floral displays and simply the best shopping. (Image: AP)
The world-famous event by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) which is scheduled from September 21 to September 26, should have been held in the spring but was delayed because of coronavirus restrictions. (Image: AP)
This year's theme for the gardens is climate crisis, and the campaign to plant trees to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee in 2022. (Image: AP)
RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a large outdoor venue and there will be a number of additional measures in place to ensure health and safety of everyone attending the event. (Image: AP)
Carver Christian Russell works on a gorilla pumpkin design at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Image: AP)
An exhibitor poses for photographs with a Chelsea Pensioner at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. World-renowned and quintessentially British, the annual show is a celebration of horticultural excellence and innovation. The show which usually takes place every May was delayed until September this year due the Coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
Detail of a floral installation is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, delayed from its usual spring dates because of lockdown restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wears floral headwear at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Image: AP)
British actress Judi Dench, centre, poses for a photo with Chelsea Pensioners during the Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London. (Image: AP)
Visitors view the hand sculpted repurposed van "Delays Expected" by Dan Rawlings, on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Detail of a Dahlia is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A Chelsea Pensioner is refracted through a glass vase forming part of a floral installation "Great Oaks from little Acorns grow" by Charlotte Smithson, as he attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Detail is seen of a fuchsia display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Detail of floral installation "Great Oaks from little Acorns grow" by Charlotte Smithson, is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Detail of a floral installation is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
