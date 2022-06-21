Revellers celebrate Summer Solstice at Stonehenge after two-year COVID-induced hiatus

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21. The festival, which dates back thousands of years, marks the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation.
The sun rose over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom on June 21 where people had gathered to celebrate the summer solstice. (Image: AP)
Large numbers came to the ancient stone circle to mark the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened on June 20 for the Summer Solstice celebrations. (Image: AP)
The sun begins to rise above the stones as people gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. (Image: AP)
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, in a festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. (Image: AFP)
The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from AP and AFP)