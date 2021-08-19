MARKET NEWS

Return of the Taliban in Afghanistan: The human cost

Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, already a laggard on the HDI front, may undo what little progress it made in the last 20 years.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
Total population of Afghanistan as per Worldometer: 37,466,414. (Image: News18 Creative)
Median age of population in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Share of urban population in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Birth rate in Afghanistan vs the world on the basis of birth per 1000 people. (Image: News18 Creative)
Death rate in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Infant mortality rate in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Life expectancy at birth in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Unemployment rate in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Afghanistan’s literacy rate vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
Afghanistan’s global rank in gender inequality index and human development index. (Image: News18 Creative)
27.2 percent women in Parliament before the Taliban. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #World News
first published: Aug 19, 2021 08:40 pm

