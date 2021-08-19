Return of the Taliban in Afghanistan: The human cost

Total population of Afghanistan as per Worldometer: 37,466,414. (Image: News18 Creative)

Median age of population in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Share of urban population in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Birth rate in Afghanistan vs the world on the basis of birth per 1000 people. (Image: News18 Creative)

Death rate in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Infant mortality rate in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Life expectancy at birth in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Unemployment rate in Afghanistan vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Afghanistan’s literacy rate vs the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Afghanistan’s global rank in gender inequality index and human development index. (Image: News18 Creative)