Remnants of East Germany, thirty years after its end

Thirty years after Germany was reunited, many once-decrepit city centers in the formerly communist east have been painstakingly restored and new factories have sprung up. But many companies and facilities didn't survive the abrupt transition to capitalism while inefficient companies found themselves struggling to compete in a market economy, while demand for eastern products slumped and outdated facilities were shut down. A woman stands in a wrecked and abandoned villa built in 1900 near Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 21. (Image: AP)