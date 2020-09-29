Remnants of East Germany, thirty years after its end

Thirty years after Germany was reunited, many once-decrepit city centers in the formerly communist east have been painstakingly restored and new factories have sprung up. But many companies and facilities didn't survive the abrupt transition to capitalism inefficient companies found themselves struggling to compete in a market economy, while demand for eastern products slumped and outdated facilities were shut down.
Thirty years after Germany was reunited, many once-decrepit city centers in the formerly communist east have been painstakingly restored and new factories have sprung up. But many companies and facilities didn't survive the abrupt transition to capitalism while inefficient companies found themselves struggling to compete in a market economy, while demand for eastern products slumped and outdated facilities were shut down. A woman stands in a wrecked and abandoned villa built in 1900 near Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 21. (Image: AP)
A wrecked and abandoned villa built in 1900 stands in a forest near Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 21. (Image: AP)
Old-timer cars are seen behind curtains in small production building of the former East German VEB car factory where BMW and Wartburg cars were built in Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 22. The factory was closed in 1991. (Image: AP)
A giant cowshed was left behind in the village of Eckardts, eastern Germany, September 21. (Image: AP)
A wrecked production hall of an abandoned gas plant is seen in Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 22. The plant was closed in 1990. (Image: AP)
Wolfgang Hofmann stands next to his Wartburg car built in 1974 in front of a wrecked and abandoned production building of the former East German VEB car factory where BMW and Wartburg cars were built in Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 22. The factory was closed in 1991. (Image: AP)
A wrecked and abandoned production building of the former East German VEB car factory where BMW and Wartburg cars were built is seen in Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 22. The factory was closed in 1991. (Image: AP)
The abandoned and wrecked "Fuerstenhof" hotel is seen in Eisenach, eastern Germany, September 21. The once famous hotel where Adolf Hitler delivered a speech in 1932 was closed in 1996. (Image: AP)
A farmer works on a large acre in the former border area between East and West Germany in Kaltenwestheim, eastern Germany, September 21. (Image: AP)
A former East German watch tower stands on a hill high above the former border area between East and West Germany in Unterweid, eastern Germany, September 21. (Image: AP)
