MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Reuters
May 19, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
Workmen plaster stonework as they rappel down a vault at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue in Paris, France, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS
Workmen plaster stonework as they rappel down a vault at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue in Paris, France. (Image: Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
Wooden beams supporting a vault are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
Wooden beams supporting a vault are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
An employee works on an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
An employee works on an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
An employee prepares to fell an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
An employee prepares to fell an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
A view shows the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
A view shows the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
Busy workers are seen near a stained glass window under the vaults at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (Image: Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
Busy workers are seen near a stained glass window under the vaults at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. (Image: Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
View of the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
View of the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool)
Scaffolding under a vault is pictured at the reconstruction site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. ( Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
Scaffolding under a vault is pictured at the reconstruction site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. ( Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS)
Reuters
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 19, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.