you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Quad Meeting | A look at four-nations Indo-Pacific alliance

The first in-person meeting of Quad leaders on September 24 will be the highlighted of PM Narendra Modi’s three-day trip to the US. What is the Quad, and how does it work?

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
Ahead of Quad's first in-person meeting scheduled to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 24, a look at the four-country alliance, and the story of its rise, fall, and rise. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), is not a formal alliance. It is an informal strategic forum comprising four maritime democracies: India, Japan, Australia and the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2004, Quad’s origins can be traced back to the Indian Ocean tsunami when India, along with Japan, the US and Australia, conducted relief and rescue operations in the region. The group was disbanded after the 2004-05 operation. In 2006 former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a group of “like-minded countries in the Asia-Pacific region on themes of mutual interest.” (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2007 Shinzo Abe resigned as Japanese PM. Quad critic Kevin Rudd became PM of Australia; gradually the country backed out of the arrangement (presumably due to pressure from China). The alliance gradually fell apart in 2008. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2017 Japan proposed a revival of the Quad. The first working-level meeting under the Quad took place in Manila. In 2020 Australia joined the trilateral India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercise after more than a decade. (Image: News18 Creative)
The first in-person meeting will be held on September 24, 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Quad is a loose grouping rather than a formal alliance. It does not have a decision-making body or a secretariat, or a formal structure like NATO or the United Nations. It doesn’t have a rigid framework and nations are free to unlink themselves from specific Quad initiatives. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Australia PM Scott Morrison #Japan PM Yoshihide Suga #PM Narendra Modi #Quad #Quad Meeting #Slideshow #US President Joe Biden #World News
first published: Sep 21, 2021 06:23 pm

