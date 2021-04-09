English
Public flocks with flowers and flags to honour to Prince Philip

COVID-19 restrictions, which are gradually being lifted across the country, meant crowds were thinner than would normally be expected for such a major royal event. But some people still felt duty bound to pay their formal respects.

AFP
April 09, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
Crowds of well-wishers flocked to Queen Elizabeth II's central London residence, Buckingham Palace, on Friday after news of her husband Prince Philip's death was announced. (Image: AFP)
Crowds of well-wishers flocked to Queen Elizabeth II's central London residence, Buckingham Palace, on April 9 after news of her husband Prince Philip's death was announced. (Image: AFP)
Individuals and groups of people, some of them families with young children, gathered to see the formal announcement pinned to the palace gates. (Image: AFP)
Single daffodils were threaded through the black railings. Others left bouquets of flowers and Union Jack flags on the pavement, as bright spring sunshine turned to clouds overhead. (Image: AFP)
As news spread, the mood was sombre, with only the sound of muted conversation, and the hum of passing traffic breaking the silence. Some members of the public looked visibly moved. (Image: AFP)
Buckingham Palace -- a central London landmark -- became one of the focal points for public mourning after the death of Diana, princess of Wales, in 1997. (Image: AFP)
Uniformed police walked through the groups of people, quietly reminding people about social distancing rules to stop the close-contact spread of the coronavirus. (Image: AFP)
COVID-19 restrictions, which are gradually being lifted across the country, meant crowds were thinner than would normally be expected for such a major royal event. But some people still felt duty bound to pay their formal respects. (Image: AFP)
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:52 pm

