Princess Diana's 60th birth anniversary: Pictorial tribute to the Princess of Wales

In this February 24, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement. (Image: AP)

In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding. (Image: AP)

In this March 21, 1983 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured amid a large group of schoolchildren during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of a child, sitting on the edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she connected with people in a way that inspired other royals, including her sons, Princes William and Harry, as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century.(Image: AP)

In this file photo dated February 11, 1985, Britain's Princess Diana stoops to speak to children during a visit to Macedon, Australia. (Image: AP)

In this August 4, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. (Image: AP)

In this August 9, 1987 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain. (Image: AP)

In this June 11, 1988 file photo Britain's Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following the Trooping of the Colour. Princess Diana holds Harry, as a smiling Prince William sits in front. (Image: AP)

In this file photo dated June 28, 1989, Britain's Princess Diana wearing a white dress, races ahead during the mother's race, held during a sports day for Wetherby school, where her son Prince William is a pupil. (Image: AP)

In this June 1, 1989 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William, right, and Harry begin a cycle ride, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles, located off the southwest tip of Britain. (Image: AP)

In this April 13, 1992 file photo, Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. (Image: AP)

In this file photo dated March 5, 1993, Britain's Diana talks with Nepalese children in the village of Panauti, in the foothills of the Himalayas, as some thousands of villagers, mostly children, turned out to greet her. (Image: AP)

In this January 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda. (Image: AP)