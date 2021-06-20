Presidential Pets: Dogs that have found home in the White House

First lady Grace Coolidge, wife of President Calvin Coolidge, shows her pet raccoon Rebecca to crowds of children gathered for the Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 18, 1927.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his dog Fala his supper after "rolling over" in the White House study in Washington, D.C. in 1943.

President Lyndon B. Johnson sings with his dog Yuki as Ambassador David Bruce looks on in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C. February 6, 1968.

President Gerald Ford and his dog Liberty sit in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 7, 1974.

Pasha, Vicki and King Timahoe, the dogs belonging to President Richard Nixon's family, look out an open window at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 1, 1970.

Spot, the dog of U.S. President George W. Bush and first lady, Laura,sleeps on the brand-new rug inside the Oval Office of the White House while the president and first lady show members of the press the new rug, December 20, 2001.

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009.