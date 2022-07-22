 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave

Jul 22, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

As record high temperatures singe Europe, the ICE PUB in downtown Prague offers a brief escape to Arctic conditions

As a heat wave rolls over Europe, bringing temperatures as high as 33 Celsius in Prague on July 19, the ICE PUB in downtown Prague offers a brief escape to Arctic conditions. (Image: Reuters) The bar, just a minute's walk from the capital's renowned Charles Bridge, serves vodka-based cocktails in cups made of ice; the furnishings and decorations are also made from ice. (Image: Reuters) The temperature inside, around -7 Celsius on July 19, is so cold that visitors are handed fleece coats and mittens, and visits are limited to under half an hour. (Image: Reuters) The bar used to serve beer as well but has stopped that because the tap kept freezing up, bartender Lukas Santler said. (Image: Reuters)
