Powerful quake jolts Afghanistan, kills at least 12. Tremors felt in Pakistan, India

At least 12 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a strong earthquake that sent ripples across thousands of kilometres, but the region appeared to have dodged a mass casualty usually associated with a tremor of such scale. (Source: AP)

The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.5 quake was centred near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan, but the depth of 187 km mitigated extensive damage. (Source: AFP)

The quake, which struck around 9:30pm (1700 GMT) Kabul Time on March 21 and lasted more than 30 seconds, was felt from central Asia to New Delhi in India - more than 2,000 km away. (Source: AFP)

The region is frequently hit by quakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. (Source: AFP)

In Jurm district of Afghanistan, a resident of one village reported no casualties despite the location being near the epicentre. Panicked residents of cities and towns in Afghanistan and Pakistan fled their homes to seek safety away from buildings with many too scared to return. (Source: AFP)

Khudadad Heights, a vast multi-storeyed residential block in the Pakistan capital, was evacuated after huge cracks appeared in the building. Officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, north of the Pakistani capital, said nine people had been killed in the quake, including two women and two children. (Source: AFP)

In Afghanistan, officials reported three dead and 44 injured - but phone and internet links to remote parts of the country had been severed and communication patchy. Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said health centres across the country had been put on high alert. (Source: AFP)

In Afghanistan, many families were out of their homes celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, when the quake struck. Those indoors also quickly left their houses and apartments. (Source: AFP)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the National Disaster Management Authority to be ready to deal with any emergency. Last June, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands were left homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake - the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century - struck the impoverished province of Paktika. (Source: AP) (With inputs from agencies)