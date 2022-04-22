Post-Pandemic Partying in Pics: Rio’s Carnival parade returns after hiatus as revellers take to streets to celebrate

Carnival revellers took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 21, one day after Rio's Carnival was officially inaugurated. Crowds of carnival lovers paraded through the city wearing costumes while drums played the Carnival beats. (Source: AP)

Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes on April 20 ceremonially handed control of the city to King Momo, a ritual representing the upheaval of the status quo -- but it remains to be seen how much post-pandemic partying is in store during the first Carnival in two years. (Source: AP)

The last time the symbolic act took place with Rio's Mayor present was in 2016, as former mayor Marcelo Crivella did not participate during his governance (2017-2020), and 2021's party was cancelled due to COVID-19. (Source: AP)

Despite City Hall not authorising that individual parties take place, parties began after Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes said he would not deploy the Municipal Guard to crack down on celebrations. (Source: AP)

Samba schools' elaborate floats and feather-festooned dancers will parade between packed bleachers starting April 20 night. As for the more than 500 street parties that usually run wild through the city, City Hall refused to grant them authorisation, claiming it lacked sufficient time to prepare. (Source: AP)

Rio's Carnival was postponed from February to April when COVID-19 figures skyrocketed with the arrival of the Omicron variant. Carnival 2020, just before COVID-19 reached Brazil, witnessed over seven million people participating in the so-called "Street Carnival", according to city figures. (Source: AP)