Popular Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Band of The Coldstream Guards marching during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Associated Press
August 24, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats paraded outside Buckingham Palace on August 23 as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap. (Image: AP)
The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (Image: AP)
On August 23, soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos. (Image: AP)
Members of the public watch the Band of The Coldstream Guards marching during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics, including the theme from “Chariots of Fire” and Spandau Ballet’s “Gold.” (Image: AP)
Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held. (Image: AP)
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. (Image: AP)
Tags: #Buckingham Palace #Changing the Guard Ceremony #Covid-19 #Slideshow #UK guard ceremony #World News
first published: Aug 24, 2021 06:33 pm

