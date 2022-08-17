Polio Virus: All you need to know as reemergence fears intensify

Moneycontrol News

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. (Image: News18 Creative)The incubation period is usually 7-10 days but can range from 4 to 35 days. (Image: News18 Creative)Up to 90 percent of those infected experience no or mild symptoms and the disease usually goes unrecognised. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1988, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution for the worldwide eradication of polio and launched Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). (Image: News18 Creative)The Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme was rolled out in India on October 2, 1994. During that time the country accounted for around 60 percent of the global polio cases. (Image: News18 Creative)According to the experts, people who are vaccinated against polio do not need to change their daily activities or panic about the disease. (Image: News18 Creative)The polio virus has been found in the wastewater samples in New York and also in sewage samples in London. (Image: News18 Creative)