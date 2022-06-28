PM Narendra Modi on one-day visit to UAE to pay his condolences on demise of former president

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minster Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 28, on a special visit to pay personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. The Prime Minister reached UAE after attending the G7 Summit held in Schloss Elmau, Germany. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away in May, served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. After his death, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was sworn in as the new President of the UAE(Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is the first meeting of the two leaders since Nahyan’s election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)