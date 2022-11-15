PM Narendra Modi in Bali for G20 Summit, bilateral meetings also on cards

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on November 14 for the 17th G20 Summit and bilateral meetings on its sidelines with key leaders attending this annual conference of the world's major economies. (Image: AP)Modi arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the two-day summit which begins November 15. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo greeted PM Modi at the venue. (Image: AP)PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali. After arriving in Bali, Modi tweeted, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)Modi met people of Indian community in Bali as he received the warm welcome in Bali. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi exchanged greetings with US President Joe Biden during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. During the summit, PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on issues of global concern, including reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. (Image: AP)French President Emmanuel Macron greets PM Modi during the G20 Summit in Bali. Modi will hold meetings with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte during the G20 Summit in Bali. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak in a conversation during the first day of the G20 Bali Summit 2022.(Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)PM Modi had a brief interaction with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the world trade Organization (WTO), on November 15. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi met IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and IMF deputy MD Gita Gopinath on November 15. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi during a fruitful discussion with World Bank President David Malpass. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Modi interacted with Senegal President Macky Sall during the G20 Summit in Bali. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)Indonesia's President will hand over the G20 presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the presidency from December 1. Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023. (Image: AP)