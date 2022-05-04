PM Narendra Modi attends second India-Nordic Summit in Denmark during two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 attended the second India-Nordic Summit along with prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, to take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. The India-Nordic Summit will go a long way in boosting India’s ties with the region. Together, there is much that our nations can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 left for France to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron after concluding his “productive” visit to Denmark during which he held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Nordic countries and attended the second India-Nordic summit. (Images: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Modi and leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden pose for a photo ahead of the Second India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen. "The 2018 Summit in Stockholm was the 1st time India engaged with Nordic countries as a group on a single platform," tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin ahead of his meeting with five Nordic countries, at Christiansborg Castle, in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 4. Both leaders discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors. (Image: AP)

PM Modi held talks with Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. They discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries and more. (Image: AP)

Cementing ties with Sweden, PM Narendra Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship. (Image: AP)

Boosting friendship with Norway, PM Modi met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 attended a banquet in his honour with Queen Margrethe, Denmark's figurehead monarch. The official dinner, at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, was also attended by heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Earlier in the day, Frederiksen had urged her visiting Indian counterpart to try to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for a meeting with five Nordic countries, at Christiansborg Castle, in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 4. (Image: AP)

At the start of Modi's two-day visit to the Scandinavian country, Denmark and India signed several bilateral agreements focused on green energy and clean water. (Image: AP)