    PM Modi received warm welcome in Japan on his 2-day-visit for Quad Summit

    India and Japan will contribute towards building an open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, connected by secure seas, integrated by trade and investment, defined by respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity and anchored in international law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an op-ed published in a leading Japanese newspaper on May 23

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan on May 23 for two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. (Source: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community as he arrived in Tokyo, Japan for the second in-person Quad Summit. “Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome,” PM said in a tweet. (Source: Twitter @narendramodi)
    India and Japan will contribute towards building an open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, connected by secure seas, integrated by trade and investment, defined by respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity and anchored in international law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an op-ed published in a leading Japanese newspaper on May 23. (Source: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Our defence ties are growing rapidly, from exercises and information exchanges to defence manufacturing. We are doing more in cyber, space and underwater domains, Modi said in the op-ed titled India-Japan: A Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity'. (Source: Twitter @narendramodi)
    PM Modi met Nobuhiro Endo, the Chairman of NEC Corporation. Endo spoke about opportunities in India in areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of Japanese in India. (Source: Twitter @PMOIndia)
    PM Narendra Modi highlighted India's reform trajectory and talked about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra and logistics networks. (Source: Twitter @PMOIndia)
    PM Modi interacted with Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Uniqlo. Yanai appreciated the entrepreneurial zeal of the people of India. Modi asked Yanai to take part in the PM-Mitra scheme aimed at further strengthening the textiles sector. (Source: Twitter @PMOIndia)
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:23 pm
