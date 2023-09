1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 attended the 20th ASEAN Summit in Indonesia's capital Jakarta and said that grouping is the central pillar of India's Act East policy. ASEAN has an important place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative, he added. (Image: AP)

2/10 Modi said the India-ASEAN partnership was in its fourth decade and it was an honour for him to co-chair the summit. (Image: AP)

3/10 Modi highlighted the shared values, regional integration and shared beliefs in peace that unite India and the ASEAN. (Image: AP)

4/10 Modi arrived in Indonesia for the 18th East Asia Summit as well as 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit. This year's summit theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. (Image: AP)

5/10 At the venue of the ASEAN Summit, the Jakarta Convention Centre, Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Image: AP)

6/10 Upon his arrival on September 7, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. (Image: PIB)

7/10 He was received by I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection. (Image: PIB)

8/10 The Prime Minister met members of the Indian diaspora who welcomed him at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'. (Image: PIB)

9/10 Prime Minister Modi could be seen interacting with the Indian community members, including kids. He also posed for selfies with them. (Image: PIB)