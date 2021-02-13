Pictures of the week from around the world

Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Mawlamyine in Mon State on February 12. (Photo AFP)

People look at a giant ox lantern in a park in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 11, ahead of the start of the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Ox on February 12. (Photo AFP)

An aerial picture shows mourners carrying coffins wrapped in the Iraqi flag in a procession during a mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Islamic State (IS) group in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district, on February 6. - The remains of 104 Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group have been returned for burial in Kojo, six years after the IS group swept through northern Iraq. (Photo AFP)

A girl looks on through the window of a vehicle whose top is loaded with suitcases, while waiting at the Rafah border crossing's departure area to travel from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, on February 9, which reopened after an Egyptian announcement to let through incoming traffic until further notice. - Egypt on February 9 opened its border crossing "indefinitely" with Gaza -- the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave -- against the backdrop of Palestinian political unity talks in Cairo continue, a security source said. (Photo AFP)

A healthcare worker attends to a patient at the Portimao Arena sports pavilion converted in a field hospital for Covid-19 patients at Portimao, in the Algarve region, on February 9. (Photo AFP)

Olga D'arc Pimentel, 72, is vaccinated by a health worker with a dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9. (Photo AFP)

Hindu devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual fair of Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on February 11. (Photo AFP)

Riot police officers detain protestors during a demonstration of university students against lawmakers who are preparing to approve a plan creating a special police force to combat endemic violence in universities, in front of the Greek parliament in Athens on February 1f0. - Some 5,000 students gathered in Athens, a police source said, despite a recent ban on protests over 100 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Riot police used tear gas to disperse a small group of protesters in front of the parliament building and skirmished with club-wielding demonstrators who tried to break through their line. (Photo AFP)

A couple dressed in superhero costumes walk through a commuter train to promote health awareness to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Yogyakarta on February 11. (Photo AFP)