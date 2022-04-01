English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Pictures of the month: From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars to Russia’s month-long war on Ukraine

    Let's take a look at some of the most memorable images taken in March 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has become the talk of the town. The surreal confrontation was sparked when Smith, a best-actor nominee, took umbrage at Rock for making a crack about his wife's, actress Jada Pinkett Smith who suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia, closely shaven hair as the comedian was about to present the award for best documentary. The unprecedented physical altercation upstaged the final half hour of the show and will certainly go down as one of the most memorable moments in Oscar history. (Image: Reuters)
    Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has become the talk of the town. The surreal confrontation was sparked when Smith, a best-actor nominee, took umbrage at Rock for making a crack about his wife's, actress Jada Pinkett Smith who suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia, closely shaven hair as the comedian was about to present the award for best documentary. The unprecedented physical altercation upstaged the final half hour of the show and will certainly go down as one of the most memorable moments in Oscar history. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on March 30 after promising to reduce attacks there. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and is targeting cities with weapons strikes. Facing stiff resistance, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city in the month since invading Ukraine. Instead, they have bombarded cities, laid waste to urban areas and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on March 30 after promising to reduce attacks there. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and is targeting cities with weapons strikes. Facing stiff resistance, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city in the month since invading Ukraine. Instead, they have bombarded cities, laid waste to urban areas and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes. (Image: Reuters)
    Tens of thousands of people are protesting around the globe against Russia’s invasion and showing solidarity with Ukraine. Protestors are taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, which is facing an all-out invasion of Russia forces, and are demanding an end to the war. (Image: Reuters)
    Tens of thousands of people are protesting around the globe against Russia’s invasion and showing solidarity with Ukraine. Protesters are taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, which is facing an all-out invasion of Russia forces, and are demanding an end to the war. (Image: Reuters)
    More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia invasion on February 24. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 3.9 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion, as of March 29. Mostly women and children, had fled the fighting by bus, trains or on foot into neighbouring countries. (Image: Reuters)
    More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 3.9 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion, as of March 29. Mostly women and children, had fled the fighting by bus, trains or on foot into neighbouring countries. (Image: Reuters)
    In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to war. Police detained many people at anti-war protests that occurred in Russian cities. Thousands of Russians marched through Prague on March 26, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic - making them the biggest foreign community - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic - making them the biggest foreign community - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. (Image: Reuters)
    In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to war. Police detained many people at anti-war protests that occurred in Russian cities. Thousands of Russians marched through Prague on March 26, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic - making them the biggest foreign community - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic - making them the biggest foreign community - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. (Image: Reuters)
    Flight MU5735 of a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800 jet crashed into a mountainside in southern China on March 25, killing all 132 people onboard, mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years. Heading to coastal Guangzhou from the southwestern city of Kunming, the plane dived from cruising altitude around the time it should have started its landing descent. The dead included nine crew members. The crash was the deadliest since a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board. (Image: Reuters)
    Flight MU5735 of a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800 jet crashed into a mountainside in southern China on March 25, killing all 132 people onboard, mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years. Heading to coastal Guangzhou from the southwestern city of Kunming, the plane dived from cruising altitude around the time it should have started its landing descent. The dead included nine crew members. The crash was the deadliest since a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board. (Image: Reuters)
    China's commercial hub of Shanghai ground to halt on March 29 after the governemnt locked down most of the city's residents to stop the spread of COVID-19. Public transport in most of the city has been suspended, while businesses considered non-essential, like restaurants and shopping malls, have also had to close. Shanghai, now accounting for three out of every four local asymptomatic cases across the country, has emerged as a test bed for the national government's handling of COVID - a "dynamic clearance" approach which aims to test for, trace and centrally quarantine all positive case. (Image: Reuters)
    China's commercial hub of Shanghai ground to halt on March 29 after the government locked down most of the city's residents to stop the spread of COVID-19. Public transport in most of the city has been suspended, while businesses considered non-essential, like restaurants and shopping malls, have also had to close. Shanghai, now accounting for three out of every four local asymptomatic cases across the country, has emerged as a test bed for the national government's handling of COVID - a "dynamic clearance" approach which aims to test for, trace and centrally quarantine all positive case. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Oscars 2022 #Pictures of the month #Russia #Russia Ukraine Invasion #Shanghai #Slideshow #Ukraine #Ukraine refugees #Will Smith #World News
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.