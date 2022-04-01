Pictures of the month: From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars to Russia’s month-long war on Ukraine

Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has become the talk of the town. The surreal confrontation was sparked when Smith, a best-actor nominee, took umbrage at Rock for making a crack about his wife's, actress Jada Pinkett Smith who suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia, closely shaven hair as the comedian was about to present the award for best documentary. The unprecedented physical altercation upstaged the final half hour of the show and will certainly go down as one of the most memorable moments in Oscar history. (Image: Reuters)

Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on March 30 after promising to reduce attacks there. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and is targeting cities with weapons strikes. Facing stiff resistance, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city in the month since invading Ukraine. Instead, they have bombarded cities, laid waste to urban areas and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes. (Image: Reuters)

Tens of thousands of people are protesting around the globe against Russia’s invasion and showing solidarity with Ukraine. Protesters are taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, which is facing an all-out invasion of Russia forces, and are demanding an end to the war. (Image: Reuters)

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 3.9 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion, as of March 29. Mostly women and children, had fled the fighting by bus, trains or on foot into neighbouring countries. (Image: Reuters)

In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to war. Police detained many people at anti-war protests that occurred in Russian cities. Thousands of Russians marched through Prague on March 26, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic - making them the biggest foreign community - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. (Image: Reuters)

Flight MU5735 of a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800 jet crashed into a mountainside in southern China on March 25, killing all 132 people onboard, mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years. Heading to coastal Guangzhou from the southwestern city of Kunming, the plane dived from cruising altitude around the time it should have started its landing descent. The dead included nine crew members. The crash was the deadliest since a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board. (Image: Reuters)