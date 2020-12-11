Pictures from 2020: A year of distress and hope

Migrants flee from the second fire in two days at the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece on September 9. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Protesters storm the San Francisco de Borja church, which belongs to the Carabineros, Chile's national police force, in Santiago, Chile, on October 18, 2020, the first anniversary of the start of anti-government mass protests over inequality. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Swarms of desert locusts fly into the air from crops in Katitika village in Kenya's Kitui county on January 24, 2020. In the worst outbreak in a quarter-century, hundreds of millions of the insects swarmed into Kenya from Somalia and Ethiopia, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

An emergency crew recovers the body of a boy killed in a government airstrike in the city of Idlib, Syria on February 11, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

One-year-old Yazan has his oxygen mask removed after heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Yazan's perilous trek from his small desert hometown culminated in a five-hour surgery. He is one of 1,000 children treated by Dr. William Novick's group since it first came to Libya after the 2011 uprising. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Rescue workers and local residents search for survivors in the wreckage of a plane that crashed with nearly 100 people onboard in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, on May 22, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg on March 28, 2020, enforcing a strict lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.(Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down as he walks past a burning building in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Workers move a coffin with the body of a victim of COVID-19 as other coffins are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain, on April 2, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A family evacuates to safer ground as the Taal Volcano spews ash in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines on January 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles on May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against the coronavirus in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A woman waves from a bus carrying passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship as they are transported from the port in Yokohama, near Tokyo on February 20, 2020. The passengers had been quarantined on the cruise ship to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A health worker tends to her colleague, who fainted due to exhaustion at a COVID-19 testing camp in New Delhi, India on April 27, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A police officer holds a pistol during clashes with protesters near a barricade of burning tires in the Kariobangi slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on May 8, 2020. Hundreds of protesters blocked one of the capital's major highways to protest government demolitions of the homes of more than 7,000 people, causing many to sleep out in the rain and cold because of restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A patient who died from COVID-19 lies on a table between two other patients infected with the coronavirus at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 24, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes cries as cemetery workers bury his wife Silvia Cano, who he says died of COVID-19, at a Catholic cemetery in Santiago, Chile, on July 3, 2020. Collantes said he preferred to cremate her in order to take the ashes home with him but, due to bureaucracy, had already been waiting two weeks. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, on July 6, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)

Hoda Kinno, 11, is evacuated by her uncle Mustafa on Aug. 4, 2020, shortly after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon. The Kinno family from Syria's Aleppo region was devastated in the wake of the explosion — Hoda suffered a broken neck and other injuries and her sister Sedra, 15, died in the explosion. (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)